Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FRNs in vogue as corporate debt pipelines bulge across products

It has taken just two US companies to bring seven tranches of new bonds to the European market this week, with the two year floating portion of each multi-tranche transaction gaining the most affection from investors.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 12:30 PM

Drugs company Pfizer, rated A1/AA, printed a €4bn four tranche transaction on Tuesday, of which €1.25bn went to a two year FRN. Meanwhile, Aa3/AA- rated Coca-Cola also directed the majority of demand for its €2.5bn triple tranche deal into a two year FRN, sizing the slice at €1.5bn.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 21,277.96 97 7.01%
2 Citi 20,694.65 93 6.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,784.38 95 6.51%
4 Deutsche Bank 18,880.67 72 6.22%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,457.22 61 4.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,488.22 22 5.24%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,088.86 13 4.86%
3 Citi 3,745.89 19 3.58%
4 HSBC 2,980.31 13 2.85%
5 Barclays 2,973.73 15 2.84%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Citi 1,755.30 9 11.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 1,199.36 11 8.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,159.27 10 7.75%
4 JPMorgan 1,132.66 9 7.57%
5 Credit Suisse 1,052.39 15 7.04%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 6,099.63 42 11.81%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,791.11 40 9.27%
3 Citi 4,265.52 27 8.26%
4 Credit Suisse 3,749.81 25 7.26%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,327.02 25 6.44%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 4,927.02 23 7.79%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,604.83 14 7.28%
3 Citi 4,099.34 20 6.48%
4 Credit Suisse 3,405.79 15 5.38%
5 JPMorgan 2,951.33 13 4.67%