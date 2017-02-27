Watermark
Oman triple trancher ups the stakes for Gulf issuance calendar

Gulf issuance dominated the picture in the CEEMEA bond market during the first half of the week as Oman brought the year’s first bumper sovereign deal from the region and two UAE borrowers boosted supply.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 11:45 AM

Dubai-based property developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) set the Gulf ball rolling on Tuesday with a well received return to the dollar hybrid market.

The BBB/BBB rated borrower cut a planned two day roadshow short after seeing strong early demand from accounts in the UK and Asia, and was ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Citi 11,827.73 42 11.35%
2 JPMorgan 10,912.43 46 10.47%
3 HSBC 9,085.71 48 8.72%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,330.99 26 6.07%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,909.89 33 4.71%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 16.59%
2 JPMorgan 3,547.35 13 11.32%
3 HSBC 3,337.97 5 10.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,957.20 4 9.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,301.31 6 7.34%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,702.96 12 15.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,303.57 15 13.39%
3 Barclays 1,648.58 4 6.68%
4 BNP Paribas 1,551.01 3 6.29%
5 HSBC 1,327.80 11 5.38%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 14.54%
2 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.68%
2 ING 206.29 2 7.68%
2 Citi 206.29 2 7.68%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 140.53 1 5.23%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.02%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.18%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.03%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.01%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.09%