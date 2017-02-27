Oman triple trancher ups the stakes for Gulf issuance calendar

Dubai-based property developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) set the Gulf ball rolling on Tuesday with a well received return to the dollar hybrid market.The BBB/BBB rated borrower cut a planned two day roadshow short after seeing strong early demand from accounts in the UK and Asia, and was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.