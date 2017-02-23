CSRC signals easing of China IPO approvals

Chairman Liu Shiyu said during a press conference in Beijing that after the “abnormal fluctuations” witnessed by the stock market in 2015, stability and reform are back on the regulator's agenda.He added that CSRC has made efforts to support the real economy, including approving the IPOs ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.