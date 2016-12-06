Watermark
Go to Asia edition

A&O poaches Paul's partners

Allen & Overy has hired three partners from Paul Hastings to its leveraged finance practice.

  • By Max Bower
  • 01:15 PM

Bill Schwitter joins as co-head of global high yield and head of US private equity, while Michael Chernick and Jeffrey Pellegrino join as partners within the practice.

Schwitter was previously head of the leveraged finance group at Paul Hastings, also chairing their corporate department.

All three will be ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 1,555.65 4 10.62%
2 Scotiabank 1,078.68 3 7.37%
3 BNP Paribas 964.36 3 6.59%
4 Goldman Sachs 935.56 3 6.39%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 928.68 2 6.34%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 1,052.39 15 9.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 975.14 10 8.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 875.05 8 7.85%
4 Citi 847.97 7 7.61%
5 HSBC 818.64 12 7.34%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,718.36 39 11.74%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,411.34 37 9.06%
3 Credit Suisse 3,673.68 24 7.54%
4 Citi 3,657.00 24 7.51%
5 Jefferies LLC 3,166.33 8 6.50%