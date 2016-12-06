Despite possible delays, regulatory roll-out still causes change and challenge

The global roll-out of variation margin requirements for non-cleared swaps, which is due on March 1 has been relaxed in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. Those countries' regulators have granted six month grace periods for market participants to comply with the new rules.In Europe, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.