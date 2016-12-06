Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Despite possible delays, regulatory roll-out still causes change and challenge

The March 1 introduction of margin requirements for non-cleared derivatives is now only a week away. Despite some regulators giving leeway, progress for implementation is already being felt with new clearing arrangements, products and increased business for clearers.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:30 PM

The global roll-out of variation margin requirements for non-cleared swaps, which is due on March 1 has been relaxed in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. Those countries' regulators have granted six month grace periods for market participants to comply with the new rules. 

In Europe, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,631.43 12 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,575.12 14 6.62%
3 Citi 3,984.96 10 5.76%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,849.81 7 5.57%
5 HSBC 3,720.28 13 5.38%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,728.90 15 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 7.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 7.57%
5 UBS 1,317.06 9 6.87%