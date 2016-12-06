Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UK brushes off linker demand concerns with record low yield

The UK Debt Management Office on Tuesday breezed through the final syndication of its financial year, printing at a record low real yield despite a postponed start to opening books and murmurings about falling demand for inflation linked paper.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:00 PM
Leads Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest Markets and UBS priced a £2bn nominal (around £4.5bn cash) tap of the 0.125% 2065 inflation-linked Gilt at 0.25bp through the 0.375% 2062 inflation-linked Gilt. That was at the tight end of guidance of minus 0.25bp-0bp and equated to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 6,788.00 7 11.42%
2 Citi 5,615.05 5 9.45%
3 Barclays 5,241.21 6 8.82%
4 JPMorgan 4,721.55 6 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 6.94%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,597.39 31 12.90%
2 Citi 9,941.91 26 10.18%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,024.40 19 9.24%
4 Barclays 7,484.30 17 7.67%
5 HSBC 7,065.11 17 7.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 11,777.24 22 9.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,045.46 20 8.64%
3 JPMorgan 10,143.02 20 7.94%
4 BNP Paribas 9,536.48 13 7.46%
5 HSBC 8,941.45 23 7.00%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,870.57 109 9.22%
2 Citi 22,784.33 74 8.12%
3 Barclays 20,630.07 48 7.35%
4 HSBC 19,213.33 61 6.85%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,150.63 45 6.11%