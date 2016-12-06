UK brushes off linker demand concerns with record low yield
The UK Debt Management Office on Tuesday breezed through the final syndication of its financial year, printing at a record low real yield despite a postponed start to opening books and murmurings about falling demand for inflation linked paper.
Leads Barclays
, Lloyds Bank
, NatWest Markets
and UBS
priced a £2bn nominal (around £4.5bn cash) tap of the 0.125% 2065 inflation-linked Gilt at 0.25bp through the 0.375% 2062 inflation-linked Gilt. That was at the tight end of guidance of minus 0.25bp-0bp and equated to
...
