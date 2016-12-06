Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ever in demand, Turkey locks in $1bn with tap of 2027s

Turkey made an opportunistic move on Thursday to reopen its recent 10 year bond for another $1bn. The $4.7bn book size showed there is no let-up in demand for Turkish sovereign debt.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 08:00 PM
At price thoughts of 5.85% area, Turkey was offering around a 30bp pick-up over the outstanding bonds, but the issuer revised pricing by at least 20bp to print at 5.65% from guidance in the 5.75% area. The new deal came ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Citi 10,743.34 34 13.84%
2 JPMorgan 9,092.13 36 11.71%
3 HSBC 5,973.50 33 7.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,206.25 18 5.42%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,374.00 22 4.35%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 20.36%
2 JPMorgan 3,292.35 12 12.90%
3 HSBC 2,214.18 4 8.67%
4 Santander 2,166.41 8 8.49%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,046.31 5 8.01%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 3,430.67 9 16.98%
2 JPMorgan 2,417.06 10 11.96%
3 Barclays 1,565.71 3 7.75%
4 Natixis 1,301.91 2 6.44%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 1,119.39 5 5.54%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 UniCredit 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 ING 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Erste Group Bank AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Citi 65.76 1 20.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.13%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.27%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.11%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.09%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.16%