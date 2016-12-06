Alberta's sterling debut exceeds 'wildest expectations'
The first ever sterling bond from the Province of Alberta arrived on Thursday, surprising onlookers and participants alike by breaking the size record for a Canadian province sterling deal. The trade's success is expected to give the issuer's peers the confidence to follow suit.
Alberta could be the first in a flurry of sterling deals from Canadian provinces. "We moved quickly because we had heard another province may be considering the market in the near term," said a funding official from Alberta's treasury team. "We wanted the inaugural 'splash' to be solely
