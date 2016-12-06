Together’s new single-B prints 100bp tighter than peers in January

The lender sold £200m of seven year non-call three senior secured notes with ratings of B+ by Standard & Poor’s.
The new bond came at par to yield 6.125%. The spread over the 2.25% 2023 Gilt was 528bp.Credit Suisse was lead left, with bookrunners JP ...
