Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Together’s new single-B prints 100bp tighter than peers in January

UK mortgage lender Together Financial was alone in the European high yield bond market this week with a sterling offering that received ‘properly good’ demand, and afforded it pricing of low 6%.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:45 PM

The lender sold £200m of seven year non-call three senior secured notes with ratings of B+ by Standard & Poor’s.

The new bond came at par to yield 6.125%. The spread over the 2.25% 2023 Gilt was 528bp.

Credit Suisse was lead left, with bookrunners JP ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 1,555.65 4 10.62%
2 Scotiabank 1,078.68 3 7.37%
3 BNP Paribas 964.36 3 6.59%
4 Goldman Sachs 935.56 3 6.39%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 928.68 2 6.34%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 1,022.91 14 9.38%
2 Deutsche Bank 975.14 10 8.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 875.05 8 8.02%
4 Citi 847.97 7 7.77%
5 HSBC 789.16 11 7.23%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,218.36 38 11.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,911.34 36 8.33%
3 Credit Suisse 3,673.68 24 7.83%
4 Citi 3,657.00 24 7.79%
5 Jefferies LLC 3,166.33 8 6.75%