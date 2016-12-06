KfW lands 10 year euro whopper
KfW sold its second euro benchmark of the year on Tuesday, scoring €5bn at the difficult 10 year area of the curve in what a banker away from the trade called “a positive sign for the market”.
The German agency hit screens on Monday, mandating Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays
and UniCredit
to sell a 10 year benchmark. “It went very smoothly,” said the SSA syndicate banker away from the deal. “The 10 year maturity has not been easy so far
...
