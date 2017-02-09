Nigeria blows out on bond return to show Africa appetite
Despite lingering concerns about its foreign exchange rate regime, Nigeria’s return to the bond market drew an impressive $7.8bn book. So insatiable was demand that the deal dragged the whole sub-Saharan Africa market tighter in secondaries paving the way for some much missed supply from the sector, writes Virginia Furness.
Nigeria sold a strong credit story over the course of its four day roadshow before the sale, but EM bankers agreed that the time to sell African bonds has come. The technical bid is strong, investors are still chasing yield, and borrowing rates remain attractive. But the pipeline
...
