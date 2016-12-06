Watermark
Madrid pays up but shows Spanish resilience

The Autonomous Community of Madrid launched its largest syndication in two years on Wednesday, in spite of difficult conditions in the euro market.

The sub-sovereign raised €1bn of April 2027 cash after receiving orders of €1.35bn. 

Leads Bankia, BBVA, Beka Finance, Goldman SachsHSBC and Santander announced initial price thoughts in the area of 40bp over the April 2027 Spanish government bond. Books opened on Wednesday morning with guidance unchanged from initial price thoughts ...

