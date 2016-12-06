UniCredit fills senior tier in capital markets, corpfin

In Italy, UniCredit named Luca Domina and Paolo Garzarelli co-heads of equity capital markets Italy, with Carolina Marazzini as head of debt origination Italy, while Filippo Jacazio and Diego Napolitano have been made co-heads of financial sponsor solutions Italy.For other geographies, Alexander Arauner has been made head of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.