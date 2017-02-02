Opacity of Glencore-QIA Rosneft deal worries lenders

Intesa underwrote the loan at the beginning of this year to support Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority’s purchase of the stake from Rosneftegaz, the company’s parent.But the structure used for the acquisition is complex and opaque, leading to widespread media speculation about where the money is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.