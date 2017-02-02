Watermark
Opacity of Glencore-QIA Rosneft deal worries lenders

Loan bankers are demanding clarity on the true ownership of the 19.5% stake in Rosneft privatised at the end of last year, as Intesa Sanpaolo prepares to syndicate the €5.2bn loan it has provided to back the deal, write Dan Alderson and Jon Hay.

  • By Dan Alderson, Jon Hay
  • 02 Feb 2017

Intesa underwrote the loan at the beginning of this year to support Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority’s purchase of the stake from Rosneftegaz, the company’s parent.

But the structure used for the acquisition is complex and opaque, leading to widespread media speculation about where the money is ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,482.41 34 16.95%
2 Deutsche Bank 6,100.34 13 7.14%
3 Barclays 5,077.62 17 5.94%
4 Citi 3,730.72 13 4.37%
5 JPMorgan 3,448.86 17 4.04%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,902.99 10 8.20%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 4,827.24 24 6.71%
3 HSBC 4,808.94 15 6.68%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4,528.41 10 6.29%
5 Bank of China 4,455.56 5 6.19%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 62.79 1 20.00%
1 SEB 62.79 1 20.00%
1 NatWest Markets 62.79 1 20.00%
1 HSBC 62.79 1 20.00%
1 Bank of Ireland 62.79 1 20.00%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%