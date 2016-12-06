Brazil consults on covered bonds
Following publication of primary covered bond legislation two years ago, Brazil’s central bank this week launched a public consultation on draft secondary covered bond legislation.
The central bank initially published primary legislation
in January 2015. On Monday it issued a public notice requesting advice from market participants with respect to a new draft of its covered bond, or letras imobiliarias garantidas (LIGs) legal framework. The Portuguese language draft
is available
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.