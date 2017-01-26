EDF opens Samurai green market with ¥137bn
Electricité de France returned to the yen bond market in style last Friday, as it printed a four-tranche deal that included the longest ever Samurai note and the market’s first green bonds.
EDF, rated AA/A3/A-/A- by Japanese Credit Rating Agency, Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, printed a ¥107.9bn 10 year, a ¥19.6bn 12 year, a ¥6.4bn 15 year and a ¥3.1bn 20 year
tranches, drawing in ¥137bn ($1.19bn) of total

