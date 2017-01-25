Watermark
QTC trials blockchain for new issue bonds

Queensland Treasury Corporation ran a prototype bond auction on Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s blockchain platform, the bank said on Tuesday. QTC generated a bond tender, viewed investor bids in real time, finalised investment allocation and settled the dummy issue instantly — although it was on both sides of the deal, as sole issuer and investor.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 25 Jan 2017

According to a release from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the bond contract is also recorded on the blockchain, and is a “smart contract” which pays coupons automatically. The issue is a “working prototype” which is not tradeable.

