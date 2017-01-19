Vedanta strikes gold with new $1bn outing
Vedanta Resources has become the first Indian high yield issuer this year, raking in $1bn from a 5.5 year transaction. A strong rally in its outstanding bonds, combined with a turnaround in both the company’s credit and the commodities industry, ensured tight pricing and a successful outcome.
It was a rough ride for many companies in the commodities industry last year due to pressure on prices of oil and metals. But firms like Vedanta, whose focus spans zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and oil and gas, are benefiting from the spike in commodities prices.
...
