Greater China corps print $960m in bonds on busy Thursday
SEA Holdings, Guangzhou R&F Properties and a Changchun local government financing vehicle took advantage of the abundant liquidity in the bond market by locking in funds on Thursday.
Joint global co-ordinators Credit Suisse and HSBC set initial price guidance for Hong Kong company SEA’s international debut, a dollar-denominated three year bond, at the 4.875% area on Thursday morning local time. China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, DBS, MUFG and Standard Chartered were also on the transaction
