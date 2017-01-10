Wisdom Education to launch $150m IPO Thursday

The Chinese private school operator will hit the road on Thursday, and stay in Hong Kong for the rest of the week. The management will spend January 16 in Singapore before returning to Hong Kong to finish meetings on January 19.Books will will be closed and the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.