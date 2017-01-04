Hong Kong to trade renminbi currency options

HKEX plans to introduce the contracts in the first quarter, having noted an increase in demand seen for its Chinese Renminbi futures contract.In 2016, market participants traded 538,594 contracts of dollar / offshore renminbi futures on the
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.