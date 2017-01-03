Euronext agrees terms for LCH SA buyout

Euronext has offered €510m to LSEG and LCH Group for the LCH SA business. The deal is structured as a put option to be held by LSEG and LCH Group, which will be contingent on LSEG completing its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse.The LSEG and Deutsche Börse ...
