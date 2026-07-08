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Paragon Bank

Most recent

  1. Emerging Markets
    MBH Bank scores another senior preferred for €500m
    July 09, 2026
  2. Senior Debt
    Jefferies returns to euros in bid to become more frequent issuer
    July 08, 2026
  3. Supras and agencies
    IFC prices euro debut through its dollar curve
    July 08, 2026
  4. Supras and agencies
    Yield buyers carry AFD 15 year through a choppy morning for France
    July 08, 2026
  5. Supras and agencies
    KfW defies ceasefire collapse to take $6bn in rare dollar dual tranche
    July 08, 2026