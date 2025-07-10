GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1915

Top Stories
Opportunism and tighter spreads to dictate SSA market over summer
Salvador, Bahia, Brazil - January 24, 2025: Hundreds of people are seen on Paciencia beach sunbathing in the city of Salvador, Bahia.
Supras and agencies

From big books to Amazon: IADB 10 year dazzles with ESG deal to come

GC1915 Deal Cartoon IADB.jpg
Addison Gong, July 10, 2025
KfW embraces on-the-curve pricing as secondary continues to grind tighter
Addison Gong, July 10, 2025
NRW.Bank launches digital bond as bankers eye secondary market development
Sarah Ainsworth, July 09, 2025
'Super result' starts EU on way to €70bn programme in H2
Addison Gong, July 08, 2025
World Bank finds investors flocking to sterling
Sarah Ainsworth, July 07, 2025
FIG and Covered Bonds
Hot market will tempt FIG and corporate issuers off the beach

Hot beach from Alamy 11Jul25 575x375.jpg
Atanas Dinov, July 11, 2025
Arkéa and NBG pull in eager senior buyers across the curve
Atanas Dinov, July 10, 2025
mBank showcases international reach in tier two debut
Atanas Dinov, July 07, 2025
CIBC attains size with €1.25bn senior return
Atanas Dinov, July 09, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Santander races into euro covered market with popular dual trancher
Frank Jackman, July 07, 2025
Securitization
Competition returns to Italian NPL market after quiet patch

Pellice Valley, Turin province, Piedmonte, Italy, Waterfall on the Creek Angrogna
George Smith, July 10, 2025
BNP Paribas funnels mezz demand into French consumer ABS
Tom Hall, July 10, 2025
Data center ABS collateral tweaked as sticky deal priced
Chadwick Van Estrop , July 10, 2025
Annaly pre-markets non-QM RMBS as Invictus print sets stage for tightening
Nick Conforti, July 09, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IG corporate bond issuance tipped to trickle on

Empty office interior
Mike Turner, July 10, 2025
Next keeps sterling pulse beating after rush of trades
Diana Bui, July 09, 2025
NTT rings into euro market with blowout €5.5bn trade
Mike Turner, July 09, 2025
Prosus raises €750m as US tariffs delayed
Diana Bui, July 08, 2025
NTT and Broadcom raid dollar bond market for $17bn
David Rothnie, July 11, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Nigeria hits the road with $747m ECA backed loan

LAGOS, NIGERIA - MAY 11, 2012: Traffic jam in a Nigerian highway, near Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria
Mike Turner, July 10, 2025
US investors view Europe as more than a ‘diversification play’ following tariffs
Jennifer Law, July 07, 2025
Frasers secures £3.5bn financing for acquisitions
Jennifer Law, July 07, 2025
Nokia signs €1.5bn multicurrency revolver with sustainability links
Jennifer Law, July 07, 2025
Emerging Markets
Romania takes jumbo triple trancher

Romania, Transylvania, Bran City, Bran Castle, Dracula Castle,
George Collard, July 10, 2025
Turkey's benchmark euro deal starts wide
Francesca Young, July 10, 2025
Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina debut attracts €1.8bn book
George Collard, July 10, 2025
Electrica draws massive demand for debut
Francesca Young, July 07, 2025
Alinma draws over $2bn of orders for senior debut
George Collard, July 08, 2025
Equity
Europe’s latest IPO window disappoints but hope remains for September

brainlabred-alamy-100725
Arthur Bautzer, July 10, 2025
Cirsa shares flat on first day of trading on Spanish exchanges
Arthur Bautzer, July 09, 2025
Croatia’s Zito completes IPO bookbuild
Arthur Bautzer, July 10, 2025
Chesnara launches £140m rights issue to finance HSBC Life UK acquisition
Arthur Bautzer, July 04, 2025
Crédit Agricole Assurances exits FDJ United in block trade
Arthur Bautzer, July 08, 2025
People and Markets
Société Générale hires to fill EM syndicate gap

Societe Generale corporate signage by their office in midtown Manhattan.
Francesca Young, July 08, 2025
Should I leave a top tier shop to advance my career?
Craig Coben, July 07, 2025
Mayer Brown adds partner to real estate practice
Nick Conforti, July 10, 2025
Akin strengthens securitization practice with Dechert partner
Nick Conforti, July 08, 2025
Southpaw
BNP Paribas revamps CIB for next phase of expansion

20250707_BNPP_Olivier Osty.png
David Rothnie, July 10, 2025