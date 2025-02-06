GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Issue 1893

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
Trump orders review of US involvement in MDBs
President Donald Trump holds an executive order regarding withdrawing from the United Nationals Human Rights Council in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Leader
Public Sector
Green and Social Bonds and Loans

Rush hour for EU Green Bonds as investors pack Île-de-France Mobilités

Rush hour Paris metro from Alamy 6Feb25 575x375.jpg
Jon Hay, February 06, 2025
Supras and agencies
KfW flies back into Swiss market after 15 year absence
Sophie Astles, February 06, 2025
SSA
German trio floods euro SSA market
Elias Wilson, February 06, 2025
Supras and agencies
EIB bags record five year book
Addison Gong, February 05, 2025
Supras and agencies
IDA strikes with 10 year dollars to raise $2.5bn
Elias Wilson, February 05, 2025
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Deutsche and UBS muster senior buyers at no premium

deutsche bank branch german high street banks banking sector european europe
Atanas Dinov, February 06, 2025
FIG
Handelsbanken offers rarity and lands senior preferred at tight spread to covered
Sarah Ainsworth, February 06, 2025
FIG
Santander rides positive momentum with 10 year non-preferred
Sarah Ainsworth, February 06, 2025
FIG
Mizuho lands 'very well timed' euro trade but finds investors price-sensitive
Sarah Ainsworth, February 05, 2025
FIG
Gilt swap spread quirk lures Swedbank to sterling curve
Sarah Ainsworth, February 05, 2025
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Covered bond buyers to fight for scraps

Miniature burger and coffee cup showcase the difficulty of portion control. Although correct, their size visually represents the struggle of adjusting
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
SMBC lands euro covered return flat to fair value
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CredAg pushes mortgage covered bond through fair value
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2025
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Raiffeisenverband Salzburg lands tight sub-benchmark covered print
Frank Jackman, February 05, 2025
Primary Market Monitor
Slower issuance but stronger outcomes define January primary market
Frank Jackman, February 04, 2025
Securitization
RMBS US

Non-QM spread seesaw to tighten again as Lone Star, Invictus draw interest

Typical American Housing Development, Single Family Homes, Commerce, Los Angeles County, California, USA
Nick Conforti, February 06, 2025
RMBS Europe
Atom, Pepper and Together open the door for more sterling RMBS deal flow
Tom Hall, February 06, 2025
ABS US
Castlelake taxis first securitization since 2021 with older aircraft
Diana Bravo, February 04, 2025
CMBS US
Switch widens after AI noise but clinches deep book on CMBS debut
Nick Conforti, February 06, 2025
ABS Europe
Attica sells €3.7bn of NPLs in final phase of Greek banks' clearout
George Smith, February 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Infineon follows roaring results with thinly priced bond

Infineon Chip on circuit board
Mike Turner, February 06, 2025
Corporate Bonds
IBM gives thirsty euro investors options along the curve
Mike Turner, February 05, 2025
Corporate Bonds
UK's Imperial Brands and Whitbread get bulging books
Mike Turner, February 05, 2025
Corporate Bonds
T-Mobile USA flattens euro curve
Mike Turner, February 04, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Ausgrid and Stedin power spreads tighter
Mike Turner, February 04, 2025
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Trig cuts revolver to £500m

Kent UK wind farm from alamy 6 Feb 25 .jpg
Jennifer Law, February 06, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Baltica 2 secures €6.9bn-equivalent of offshore wind farm funding
Jennifer Law, February 05, 2025
Corporate Bonds
Thames Water officials defend creditor plan choices on second day of hearing
Jennifer Law, February 04, 2025
Syndicated Loans
Lower rates makes stalled infra and project finance deals viable again
Jennifer Law, February 03, 2025
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Poland and Turkey bring CEE dollars

Stacks of new 100 US dollars 2013 bills banknotes
Francesca Young, February 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
Ma'aden brings a welcome new face to Saudi sukuk mart
George Collard, February 06, 2025
EM LatAm
BBVA, Minera tighten sharply as investors show Mexico confidence
Oliver West, February 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
Book for Boad's debut hybrid tops $1.4bn
George Collard, February 06, 2025
Emerging Markets
Croatia pays slim premium for only Eurobond of 2025
George Collard, February 05, 2025
Equity
Equity

Doosan Škoda Power prices IPO at middle of range, stock jumps 18%

doosanskoda-alamy-060225
Arthur Bautzer, February 06, 2025
Equity
CRH exits SigmaRoc with block trade
Arthur Bautzer, February 05, 2025
Equity
Derayah announces cornerstone investor in IPO
Arthur Bautzer, February 04, 2025
Equity
Bankers predict convertible bond pick-up as volatility rises
Arthur Bautzer, February 03, 2025
People and Markets
People and Markets

Kurali’s AKK departure prompts red eyes (and black tears)

Kurali: expects smaller countries to be squeezed
Francesca Young, February 06, 2025
People and Markets
Retail investors' exclusion from UK bond market could be remedied
Arthur Bautzer, February 07, 2025
People News
Darrant returns to bond market as Rwanda adviser
Francesca Young, February 04, 2025
Securitization People and Markets US
Haynes Boone scoops seven Seward & Kissel attorneys
Diana Bravo, February 04, 2025
People and Markets
BPCE appoints Natixis CEO and deputy CEO to executive committee
Arthur Bautzer, February 06, 2025
Southpaw
Southpaw

HSBC’s forced exit offers hope to broking rivals

Exterior shot of a closed HSBC branch. (Newscast Limited via AP Images)
David Rothnie, February 06, 2025