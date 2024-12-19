GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Issue 1888

Top Stories
Sub-sovereigns
German states to charge into tough-looking 2025 amid debt brake pressure
The Bundestag in Berlin, Germany
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Austria's issuance to fall slightly in 2025

vienna
Elias Wilson, December 19, 2024
Sovereigns
Denmark to keep funding steady in 2025, dollars possible
Elias Wilson, December 16, 2024
Sovereigns
OATs shrug off surprise French downgrade
Elias Wilson, December 16, 2024
Supras and agencies
Record funding year ahead for Council of Europe
Elias Wilson, December 18, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Strong technicals set to fire bumper US FIG supply

Families, people, friends ice skating at the Winter Village at Bryant Park, Manhattan, New York City.
David Rothnie, December 19, 2024
FIG
FIG issuance market eyes global rate repricing
Sarah Ainsworth, December 19, 2024
FIG
Final Scor: French reinsurer RT1 deal 'a nice way to end the year'
Sarah Ainsworth, December 16, 2024
FIG
Downgrade to French bank bonds was anticipated by market
Sarah Ainsworth, December 18, 2024
GC View
Hey, Apra! Leave them tier twos alone
Frank Jackman, December 17, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Pfandbrief demand to rise in 2025 despite relative value challenge

Football fans celebrate the German national football team's entry into the semi-finals at the Reichstag in Berlin, 04.07.2014, Berlin, Germany
Frank Jackman, December 19, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Loan growth and redemption wall presage Aussie covered supply in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 18, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Dutch banks to lead Benelux covered supply if long tenors work
Frank Jackman, December 17, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
French sovereign downgrade unlikely to impact covered bonds
Frank Jackman, December 16, 2024
Securitization
RMBS US

Figure eyes 40% growth in Heloc origination, more RMBS issuance in 2025

The pattern of housing in northern California near Oakland as seen from the air. Image shot 2005. Exact date unknown.
Nick Conforti, December 19, 2024
ABS US
Pagaya foresees ABS growth with 'access to assets' the name of the game
Diana Bravo, December 18, 2024
RMBS Europe
Aviva loans to back preplaced UK equity release RMBS
George Smith, December 17, 2024
Securitization Polls and Awards
US Securitization Awards 2025: Nominations open!
GlobalCapital, December 19, 2024
ABS US
EquipmentShare grows second ABS to close out year for new issues
Diana Bravo, December 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Rival Thames Water creditor groups fire volleys in court

High Court, The Royal Courts of Justice, London, England, UK.
Mike Turner, December 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Honda spreads widen and Nissan’s thunder in on merger possibility
Mike Turner, December 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Kalmar swaps bilateral for syndicated loan and bumps up size to €200m

Kalmar from Alamy 16 Dec 24.jpg
Jennifer Law, December 16, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Acomo trims loan size to €360m
Jennifer Law, December 17, 2024
Syndicated Loans
South East Water retains Moody's investment grade status
Jennifer Law, December 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Catena signs Skr750m sustainability-linked loan
Jennifer Law, December 19, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Lower rates could spur more CEEMEA Swiss bonds in 2025

Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau mountains, Switzerland Alps
George Collard, December 19, 2024
Emerging Markets
Latvia eyes new sustainability bond in 2025
George Collard, December 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Georgia 'unlikely' to refinance Eurobond next year
Francesca Young, December 17, 2024
Equity
Coben the Contrarian

The twelve quotes of Christmas

Christmas presents from Alamy 17Dec24 crop 2000x785.jpg
Craig Coben, December 19, 2024
Equity
Almoosa and Nice One price Saudi IPOs, capping record year
Jon Hay, December 17, 2024
Coben the Contrarian
A pointless performance at HSBC
Craig Coben, December 16, 2024
People and Markets
EM People and Markets

Kurali to leave Hungary's DMO

European landmarks - famous building of Parliament in Budapest, Hungary
Francesca Young, December 18, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Stretched ABS investors to raid banks for staff in 2025
George Smith, December 19, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Covered bond law could grow Japanese market in 2025
Frank Jackman, December 19, 2024
People and Markets
Scope's ratings onboarded by ECB for use on repos
Atanas Dinov, December 16, 2024
Southpaw
Southpaw

Who won investment banking in 2024? And who are the hot picks for 2025?

Runners on starting line from Alamy 19Dec24 575x375.jpg
David Rothnie, December 19, 2024