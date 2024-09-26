Issue 1876
Top Stories
Orderbooks have bulged since the Fed rate cut and new issue premiums are minimal — if they exist at all
Some see order book attrition as a red flag but others argue it's healthy
Chinese government and a bevy of Indian and Korean issuers found conditions sweet for international bonds
Banks are looking at next five weeks to raise anything from deeply subordinated capital to senior debt
Leader
Borrowers should show more discipline if they don’t want to risk undermining all the investor work they have done
As conditions sour, it's time to reap the rewards of years of diversification
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
Helping UniCredit build its stake in Commerzbank is a coup for Barclays, as it tries to climb in investment banking under new leaders