GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1876

Top Stories
SSA
Widening SSA spreads are spoiling the euro market
Paris, France. 5th Sep, 2024. Newly appointed Prime minister Michel Barnier speaks at a handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, on Sept. 5, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron has nominated former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as t
Leader
Public Sector
Sovereigns

Denmark resurfaces in euros after two year absence

A map of Denmark with the national flag of Denmark on it. The flag is red with a white Nordic cross. Travel and government concept
Elias Wilson, September 25, 2024
Supras and agencies
Record early finish for ESM as borrower preps for ‘good start’ to 2025
Addison Gong, September 24, 2024
Sovereigns
Spain scores record linker book for last 2024 syndication
Elias Wilson, September 24, 2024
Supras and agencies
KfW hits three year sweet spot in dollars
Addison Gong, September 26, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Hessen closes door on 2024 benchmark issuance
Elias Wilson, September 25, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

Lloyds chases Crédit Agricole in AT1 hot streak

The Lloyds Banking Group Scottish Headquarters on The Mound in Edinburgh
David Rothnie, September 26, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Swiss Life and Sogécap drum up tier two capital
Atanas Dinov, September 25, 2024
FIG
RBI-specific price lures buyers to tier two
Atanas Dinov, September 25, 2024
Regulatory Capital
No cooling down for ‘hot’ FIG capital
Atanas Dinov, September 26, 2024
FIG
Mixed reception for senior FIG deals as issuers find picky investors
Sarah Ainsworth, September 24, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Deutsche Kreditbank 10 year leaps over long end covered hurdle

Munich, Deutschland. 25th Nov, 2018. Edward LEVY (FRA) on his horse REBECA LS, Action, Jump, Show Jumping, Horseback Riding: Munich Indoors 2018, Grand Prix of the Deutsche Kreditbank. Appraisal of the DKB Riders Tour on 25.11.2018. | usage worldwide Cred
Atanas Dinov, September 24, 2024
Covered Bonds
Caffil defies French noise to sell €1.25bn seven year covered
Sarah Ainsworth, September 25, 2024
Covered Bonds
OP Mortgage Bank takes 'cautious approach' to raise €1bn in last covered trade of year
Sarah Ainsworth, September 26, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Canadian undersupply helps CIBC's covered bond return
George Collard, September 23, 2024
Covered Bonds
StanChart Singapore pays up to diversify as covered premiums 'creep higher'
Sarah Ainsworth, September 25, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

Hiltermann plays a blinder to lift hopes of better ABS conditions

1969 Bruce McLaren NZ McLaren M7C Zandvoort Dutch GP dnf
George Smith, September 26, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLO market optimistic despite underperforming eurozone
Austin Barnes, September 26, 2024
RMBS US
Non-QM shakes off supply fatigue as Annaly, MS tighten new issues
Nick Conforti, September 27, 2024
CMBS US
Tishman Speyer plots biggest CMBS of the year to refi Rock Center
Nick Conforti, September 26, 2024
ABS Europe
Toyota eyes more ABS after UK success
George Smith, September 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Thames Water slashed to triple-C as default looms close

London, UK - March 16, 2023; Blue and white Thames Water logo on side of van
Mike Turner, September 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Naturgy draws €7bn of orders for €1bn deal
Mike Turner, September 24, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Harbour sails out under IG flag after buying Wintershall
Jon Hay, September 26, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Broadcom brings $5bn bond after Fed rate cut
David Rothnie, September 26, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Some of Kazakhstan’s banks expected to follow in Halyk’s loan footsteps

Kokshetau/ Kazakhstan - February 6, 2020: Halyk bank logo. National Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint-Stock Company.
Jennifer Law, September 24, 2024
Emerging Market Loans
AD Ports refinances loan for $2.8bn with eye to bond
Jennifer Law, September 25, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Amey adds sustainability linkage to £235m revolver
Jennifer Law, September 23, 2024
CLOs
Europe’s first CLO ETF hits London Stock Exchange
Austin Barnes, September 26, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Third time lucky for ’remarkable’ Agrobank bond

GlobalCapital Agrobank USD debut 001.jpg
Francesca Young, September 26, 2024
EM LatAm
Investors fly into Kingston Airport-backed secured bond
Oliver West, September 26, 2024
Emerging Markets
Aramco lands sukuk well inside conventional curve
George Collard, September 26, 2024
Emerging Markets
Turkey debt swap flies as demand for sovereign’s paper remains high
Francesca Young, September 25, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEE FIG hot streak continues as Banca Transilvania goes bigger
George Collard, September 25, 2024
Equity
Equity IPOs

Zabka launches first IPO in Poland since 2021

A picture of two Zabka logos in front of a store.
Gaia Freydefont, September 23, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Dunelm founder and Admiral executives sell stakes
Gaia Freydefont, September 24, 2024
Equity IPOs
Europastry targets €1.5bn-plus valuation in relaunched IPO
Gaia Freydefont, September 26, 2024
Equity IPOs
Springer Nature sets price range on €600m-plus IPO
Gaia Freydefont, September 23, 2024
Bank Strategy
UniCredit ramps up stake-build in Commerzbank with 21% holding
Gaia Freydefont, September 23, 2024
People and Markets
Technology

Road to global unified ledger begins with Project Agora

Imaginary view of the market place, or Agora in Athens, ancient Greece.
Gaia Freydefont, September 26, 2024
People News
Natixis picks next head of DCM
Francesca Young, September 26, 2024
Bank Strategy
Barclays and BofA choose UniCredit in Commerzbank struggle
David Rothnie, September 23, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
EU securitization regs debate heats up ahead of commission consultation
George Smith, September 26, 2024
People News
MUFG names new EU corporate coverage boss
Gaia Freydefont, September 24, 2024
Southpaw
ry23-24_Cathal-Deasy.jpg
Southpaw
UniCredit stakebuild is another win for Barclays’ new IB gameplan
Helping UniCredit build its stake in Commerzbank is a coup for Barclays, as it tries to climb in investment banking under new leaders