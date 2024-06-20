GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, DELINIAN (GLOBALCAPITAL) LIMITED, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236213
Issue 1862

Top Stories
FIG
Europe's FIG market is holding out for a hero
06.04.2015 Lorelay Germany - Medieval Knight games knights fighting in tournament riding on horse
Leader
Public Sector
SSA
Tourists on the promenade in Kato Paphos, Paphos, Cyprus
Cyprus, Baden-Wuerttemberg revive euro SSA market
Euro SSA market rebuilds after recent volatility
Steve Gilmore, June 20, 2024
Sub-sovereigns
Flensburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Schleswig-Holstein shoulders euro market as dollar supply dims
Tone is ‘not exactly great’ for the primary SSA market this week
Steve Gilmore, June 17, 2024
SSA
Copenhagen Denmark skyline from Alamy 18Jun24 575x375
KommuneKredit braves euros, Baden-Wuerttemberg next
Alberta prints $1.5bn from slim book
Steve Gilmore, June 18, 2024
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Asia

Greater China FIG issuers seize bond windows but sentiment questions remain

China, Macau, skyline, Bank of China, Grand Lisboa,
Rashmi Kumar, June 20, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
CSOB and Alto Adige await stable window for covered bond sales
Frank Jackman, June 17, 2024
GC View
French election mayhem hints at what November will bring
Mike Turner, June 19, 2024
FIG
Insurers lead front-loaded dollar FIG flurry
David Rothnie, June 20, 2024
GC View
Old Lady's remuneration needs reform, just not the kind Farage wants
Frank Jackman, June 18, 2024
Securitization
CLOs Europe

M&A revival hopes delayed despite uptick in loan issuance

Delayed Sign Closeup. Image shot 09/2018. Exact date unknown.
Victoria Thiele, June 20, 2024
RMBS Europe
Nationwide proves stock and drop concept with tight RMBS spread
George Smith, June 19, 2024
CLOs US
Comvest markets first debut MM CLO of the year
Victoria Thiele, June 18, 2024
RMBS Europe
‘We see this as the start’ says LiveMore after UK's first RIO RMBS
George Smith, June 19, 2024
ABS US
Huntington prices 2nd auto ABS as market ‘dances’ through holidays
Diana Bravo, June 17, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate bond issuers set to slam on the brakes

GC1862 Deal Legrand.jpg
Mike Turner, June 20, 2024
Alliander and DCC keep IG corporate win rate positive
Mike Turner, June 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Otto pulls debut SLB on weak book update
Mike Turner, June 20, 2024
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates return to euros with modest trades
Mike Turner, June 19, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Unite houses £1.6bn of demand for eight year bond
Mike Turner, June 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

National Bank of Egypt increases loan by a third during syndication

Exterior of NBE "National Bank of Egypt" in Luxor the oldest and largest bank in Egypt
Mike Turner, June 20, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Avolon lands $750m loan, taps into new lending pots
Ana Fati, June 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans
South Africa’s Investec doubles loan to $600m
Ana Fati, June 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
JLEN signs loan linked to green, social and governance targets
Ana Fati, June 17, 2024
CLOs Europe
Euro CLO price talks edge towards 130bp
Victoria Thiele, June 19, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

South Africa’s bonds rally but investors fear the new coalition government is fragile

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand as he is sworn is as a member of Parliament ahead of an expected vote by lawmakers to decide if he is reelected as leader of the country in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/J
George Collard, June 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Ukraine bonds sink as creditor negotiations take shape
Francesca Young, June 17, 2024
Primary Market Monitor
Switch to euros as sovs dominate EM issuance and NIPs vanish
George Collard, June 19, 2024
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA issuers prep for busy spell but some to sit it out
George Collard, June 20, 2024
People News
Equity
People and Markets
Responsible Investment

Greenwashing: Europe’s regulators are on the prowl

Tiger hunting from Alamy 17Jun24 575x375
Jon Hay, June 17, 2024
People News
People and Markets
Barclays cuts long-serving corporate syndicate banker
Francesca Young, June 17, 2024
People and Markets
Standard Chartered MD to retire
Mike Turner, June 19, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
Corbin Capital promotes from within to boost structured credit team
Tom Lemmon, June 18, 2024
Southpaw
Bester, Andrew (ING) from co for use 20Jun24 cropped 575x375.jpg
Southpaw
ING wants a slice of the investment banking action
The Dutch bank is hiring 100 capital markets and advisory bankers to expand beyond DCM