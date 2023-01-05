All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2023 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1787

Top Stories
SSA
Real test to come as smaller sovs test investor appetite
GlobalCapital Austria issue 001.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

IADB and ADB bring dollar deals after EIB success

Manila_alamy_5Jan23
Addison Gong, January 05, 2023
Supras and agencies
SSA issuers head for investors at full throttle across markets
Addison Gong, January 04, 2023
Sovereigns
Asia’s bond market stages triumphant re-opening
Rashmi Kumar, January 05, 2023
SSA
Busy SSAs ring in the new year after ‘cheeky’ Lower Saxony
Addison Gong, January 03, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Regulatory Capital

Nervous FIG borrowers sprint off the blocks for unsecured funding

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (C) competes next to his compatriot Warren Weir (L) and Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. in the men's 200m race during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud (SWITZERLAND - Tags:
Frank Jackman, January 05, 2023
Covered Bond Analysis
FIG widening feared from covered bond contagion
Bill Thornhill, January 05, 2023
FIG
Yankees spark new year FIG frenzy
David Rothnie, January 05, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Santander and Berlin Hyp lead the covered bond pack
Bill Thornhill, January 03, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Covered bond issuers ‘take the money and run’
Bill Thornhill, January 04, 2023
People and Markets
People News

People move round-up

celebrate champagen.jpeg
John Crabb, January 05, 2023
People and Markets
New year, same Credit Suisse as European banking co-head departs
John Crabb, January 03, 2023
People News
Trio quit CS as fears for its future set in
Francesca Young, January 03, 2023
People and Markets
ING appoints BBVA leader to newly created CMA department
Marta Imarisio, January 05, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Santander hires Funding Circle director for ABS
Tom Lemmon, January 04, 2023
Securitization
RMBS

UK RMBS to fire up European securitization

Street of typical terraced houses - London UK
Tom Lemmon, January 05, 2023
ABS
US ABS set for January pick-up
Ayse Kelce, January 04, 2023
CLOs-CDOs
Arbitrage still the obstacle for US, EU CLOs
Tom Lemmon, January 04, 2023
ABS
EU ABS restart predicted to take time
Tom Lemmon, January 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corporate market befuddles with smorgasbord start

Young businesswoman accountant working in the office
Mike Turner, January 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Toyota and RCI click market into gear
Mike Turner, January 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Engie powers up first corporate jumbo trade of year
Mike Turner, January 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
JC Decaux grabs bigger deal size
Mike Turner, January 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Investors flock to E.On’s green tranche
Mike Turner, January 05, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Coller Capital readies second credit secondaries fund

Dollar bills from Alamy 4 Jan
Kenny Wastell, January 04, 2023
LevFin
Trend from bank debt to private credit will continue into 2023
Marta Imarisio, January 04, 2023
LevFin
Fidelity adds to private debt fundraising team
Kenny Wastell, January 05, 2023
GlobalCapital Podcast
The big test for 2023 and the ECB’s inadvertent boost to private credit
Ralph Sinclair, January 06, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Hungary and Slovenia new bonds hold up in secondary

map eastern Europe
Francesca Young, January 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Romania joins CEE sov bond party
Francesca Young, January 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Good start for EM bonds as Slovenia pays slim premium
Francesca Young, January 04, 2023
Equity IPOs
Middle East IPO boom to resume despite late 2022 'fatigue'
Aidan Gregory, January 04, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Optimism in European ECM as China reopens and inflation cools

Chinese yuan surrounded with US dollars and Euro banknotes. Concept of trade war between the China and USA, exchange rate, global economy
Aidan Gregory, January 05, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
ECM feels 'more constructive' as 2023 begins
Aidan Gregory, January 03, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Europe’s banks face further strategic upheaval in 2023

Atlas_stone_Alamy_575x375_100621
David Rothnie, January 05, 2023