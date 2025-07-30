The US Securitization Awards recognize and celebrate the leading deals, institutions and market participants in US structured finance.

Uniquely, the winners are decided by the market through a two-stage process. During the first stage, market participants are invited to nominate deals, institutions and people for inclusion in the shortlist. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. The shortlist is then open to a market vote to choose the winners. This means that the award winners are chosen by the market, for the market.

The awards ceremony brings together over 250 senior professionals from around the industry to network and celebrate. The winners are revealed live at the awards ceremony, and the following day on the GlobalCapital website.