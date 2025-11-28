A tale of two capital markets

After months of speculation, the UK government delivered its Autumn Budget this week. The country may have felt like it has been through the worst of times but are we about to enter the best of times? We pick through the policies to see how they will affect capital markets from IPOs to retail investment.

In the immediate future, market participants are tipping sterling bonds to appear from corporate issuers. We discuss the pipeline of deals to come.

We also discuss another country where there has been plenty of political intrigue and economic strife: France. A number of French banks recently came to the bond market with successful new issues. We examine what that tells us about investors' and issuers' view on French risk.

This episode of the GlobalCapital Podcast is sponsored by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. In a special interview, we spoke to the bank's head of funding, Darren Stipe about its role in the Panda bond market, and it's creation of the nascent Wonton market.