GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards: the winners!

Polls and Awards

September 27, 2024 09:17 AM
The derivatives market gathered in London on Thursday night to celebrate the industry's leading players

Organisations from all corners of the global derivatives market came together at London's Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 26 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

For the third year in a row, BNP Paribas took the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, as well as picking up the trophy for Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia.

BNPP's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching. ESG remains at the heart of everything the bank does across all asset classes, and its holistic approach to the topic made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.

The French bank's additional wins in the categories of Equity, FX, Structured Products and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

CME Group took home the award for Global Exchange of the Year, while TP ICAP was named Global Interdealer Broker of the Year.

Latham & Watkins' deep relationships with regulators and unrivalled breadth of coverage across all product types throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas saw it take the Global Law Firm of the Year title for the first time.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the world.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, through the Awards GlobalCapital seeks to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth, and those that went above and beyond for clients. The awards dig in to all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges.

Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was exhaustive. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    HSBC
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Natixis
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Deutsche Bank
    JP Morgan
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Nomura

    BNP Paribas
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Crédit Agricole
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Natixis

    Bank of America
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Barclays
    UBS
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Barclays

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    HSBC
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Société Générale

    BNP Paribas
    Deutsche Bank
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
    Winner: Santander

    BNP Paribas
    Société Générale
    Custodian Bank of the Year  
    Winner: Bank of New York Mellon

    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Northern Trust
    State Street

  • Service Provider Awards

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Citadel Securities

    Jump Trading
    Optiver
    XTX Markets
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management

    BlackRock
    Citadel
    ExodusPoint Capital Management
    Millennium Management
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Société Générale

    Fenics Market Data
    Numerix
    Parameta Solutions
    S&P Global
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix

    FinPricing
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Winner: Quantifi

    Likezero
    Numerix
    OpenGamma
    Quantile
    S&P Global
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year : Europe & Asia
    Winner: Acadia

    Droit
    JWG Group
    LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
    Novatus Advisory
    OpenGamma
    Skylight IPV
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Winner: MSCI

    Bloomberg
    FTSE Russell
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Solactive
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go

    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb
    Trad-X
    Optimisation Service of the Year: Asia 
    Winner: OSTTRA

    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    Quantile
    Optimisation Service of the Year: Europe
    Winner: Quantile

    Capitalab
    Capitolis
    OSTTRA
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: LCH

    ICE Clear Europe
    JSCC
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

    Eaton Partners
    Evercore Private Funds Group
    PJT Park Hill
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Cassini
    Likezero
    Numerix
    Quantifi
    Transcend Street
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: FTSE Russell

    Bosonic
    Compass Financial Technologies
    GFO-X
    Paxos Trust Company
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Parameter Climate

    CME Group
    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Clifford Chance

    A&O Shearman
    Ashurst
    King & Wood Mallesons
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    European Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Mayer Brown

    A&O Shearman
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: Eurex

    CME Group
    Euronext
    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: SGX Group

    Asia Pacific Exchange
    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
    HKEX
    JPX

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Interdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & Asia  
    Winner: BGC Group

    TP ICAP

  • Other Awards

    Industry Association of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA

    FIA
    SIFMA
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    Winner: Marex Solutions

    Ascent RLM
    ION
    ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas

