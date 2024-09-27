GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards: the winners!
The derivatives market gathered in London on Thursday night to celebrate the industry's leading players
Organisations from all corners of the global derivatives market came together at London's Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 26 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.
For the third year in a row, BNP Paribas took the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, as well as picking up the trophy for Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia.
BNPP's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching. ESG remains at the heart of everything the bank does across all asset classes, and its holistic approach to the topic made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.
The French bank's additional wins in the categories of Equity, FX, Structured Products and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.
CME Group took home the award for Global Exchange of the Year, while TP ICAP was named Global Interdealer Broker of the Year.
Latham & Watkins' deep relationships with regulators and unrivalled breadth of coverage across all product types throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas saw it take the Global Law Firm of the Year title for the first time.
The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the world.
Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, through the Awards GlobalCapital seeks to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth, and those that went above and beyond for clients. The awards dig in to all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.
The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges.
Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.
As ever, the process of choosing our winners was exhaustive. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The Winners
-
Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: BNP ParibasDerivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP ParibasEquity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
HSBC
Natixis
Société GénéraleFX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
NatixisCredit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
Deutsche Bank
JP MorganInterest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Nomura
BNP Paribas
Natixis
Société GénéraleStructured Products House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
Natixis
Société GénéraleCommodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Natixis
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
HSBCResearch & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
UBSClearing Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBCVolatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
BNP Paribas
Deutsche BankDerivatives Risk Solutions House of the YearWinner: Santander
BNP Paribas
Société GénéraleCustodian Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of New York Mellon
BNP Paribas
Citi
Northern Trust
State Street
-
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Optiver
XTX MarketsHedge Fund of the YearWinner: GoldenTree Asset Management
BlackRock
Citadel
ExodusPoint Capital Management
Millennium ManagementData and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
Fenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameta Solutions
S&P GlobalGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
FinPricing
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Risk Management Provider of the YearWinner: Quantifi
Likezero
Numerix
OpenGamma
Quantile
S&P GlobalRegulatory Solutions Provider of the Year : Europe & AsiaWinner: Acadia
Droit
JWG Group
LSEG Post Trade – Regulatory Reporting
Novatus Advisory
OpenGamma
Skylight IPVIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: MSCI
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
S&P Dow Jones Indices
SolactiveOTC Trading Venue of the YearWinner: Fenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb
Trad-XOptimisation Service of the Year: AsiaWinner: OSTTRA
Capitalab
Capitolis
QuantileOptimisation Service of the Year: EuropeWinner: Quantile
Capitalab
Capitolis
OSTTRADerivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: LCH
ICE Clear Europe
JSCCPlacement Agent of the YearWinner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Evercore Private Funds Group
PJT Park HillDerivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Cassini
Likezero
Numerix
Quantifi
Transcend StreetDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearWinner: FTSE Russell
Bosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
GFO-X
Paxos Trust CompanyWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: Parameter Climate
CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAP
-
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Latham & WatkinsAsia-Pacific Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance
A&O Shearman
Ashurst
King & Wood Mallesons
Latham & Watkins
LinklatersEuropean Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICEEuropean Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: Eurex
CME Group
Euronext
ICEAsia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: SGX Group
Asia Pacific Exchange
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
HKEX
JPX
-
Global Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAPInterdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BGC Group
TP ICAP
-
Industry Association of the YearWinner: ISDA
FIA
SIFMADigital Solution of the YearWinner: Marex Solutions
Ascent RLM
ION
ISDA Digital Regulatory ReportingThought Leader in ESGWinner: BNP Paribas