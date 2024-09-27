GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards: the winners!

Organisations from all corners of the global derivatives market came together at London's Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 26 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

For the third year in a row, BNP Paribas took the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, as well as picking up the trophy for Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia.

BNPP's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching. ESG remains at the heart of everything the bank does across all asset classes, and its holistic approach to the topic made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.

The French bank's additional wins in the categories of Equity, FX, Structured Products and Research & Strategy are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

CME Group took home the award for Global Exchange of the Year, while TP ICAP was named Global Interdealer Broker of the Year.

Latham & Watkins' deep relationships with regulators and unrivalled breadth of coverage across all product types throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas saw it take the Global Law Firm of the Year title for the first time.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the global derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the world.

Instead of simply recognising those with the biggest market share in each category, through the Awards GlobalCapital seeks to reward innovation, advocacy for the industry, growth, and those that went above and beyond for clients. The awards dig in to all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

The Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2023 was certainly not without its challenges.

Nonetheless, organisations remained adept at navigating changing market conditions, providing liquidity and offering clients innovative solutions.

As ever, the process of choosing our winners was exhaustive. A single, global research effort saw over 100 pitch meetings conducted across more than 60 categories, before the editorial panel reconvened to pick the winners. As ever, the calibre of the shortlist and high quality of the pitches ensured that judging was no easy task, but we are confident that we have chosen the most deserving winners in each category.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our sponsors. Without your support, these Awards could not happen. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners