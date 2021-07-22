Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.

BlackRock voting change raises hopes of further progress

By Jon Hay, Sam Kerr
22 Jul 2021

BlackRock, the world’s largest investor, has upped its game on engaging with companies about environmental, social and governance issues this year, especially climate change, under a new manager. But responsible investment supporters are still hoping for more progress, and that the big investors will make the link between their engagement activities and their support for capital markets issues.

