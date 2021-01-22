Sunac reprices curve with $1.1bn outing

Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings has managed to reprice its secondary curve by raising $1.1bn from tightly priced bonds.

The deal was split between a $600m 2024 bond and a $500m 2026 note. Barclays, China Citic Bank International, China Securities International, Citi, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were the global co-ordinators. They opened orders for Sunac's 3.25 non-call two year notes ...