Sunac reprices curve with $1.1bn outing
Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings has managed to reprice its secondary curve by raising $1.1bn from tightly priced bonds.
The deal was split between a $600m 2024 bond and a $500m 2026 note.Barclays, China Citic Bank International, China Securities International, Citi, Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were the global co-ordinators. They opened orders for Sunac's 3.25 non-call two year notes ...
