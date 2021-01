People moves in brief: January 21, 2021

Mark Soriano joins Natixis — Deutsche's Frazer Ross is taking a sabbatical — Fidelity hires private credit team

Soriano surfaces at Natixis

Natixis has hired Mark Soriano, formerly at Barclays, for its capital structure and rating advisory team.

He joined the bank this week.

Soriano was previously a director at Barclays in liability management. reported in January 2019 that he had been put at risk by the ...