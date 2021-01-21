Erste Group Bank EUR500m 0.25% Jan 31

Rating:A2/A/A
Amount:€500m
Maturity:27January, 2031
Issue/reoffer price: 99.282
Coupon:0.25%
Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps plus 55bp
Launched: Monday, January 18
Payment date:January 25
Joint books:DZ Bank, Erste, HSBC, Natixis, Nykredit, UniCredit
Bookrunners’ comment:The bank was monitoring the market for the ...
