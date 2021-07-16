GlobalCapital
FIG
FIG Bond Comments
Senior
FIG Bond Comments
Novo Banco EUR300m 3.5% 3NC2 senior
Frank Jackman
,
July 16, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
LBBW EUR500m 0.25% Jul 28 bail-in green
Frank Jackman
,
July 15, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
UniCredit EUR1bn 0.8% 8NC7 green senior
Frank Jackman
,
July 01, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Yorkshire Building Society EUR600m 0.5% Jul 28 senior
Frank Jackman
,
June 24, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
UBS EUR500m 0.01% Jun 26 green senior
Frank Jackman
,
June 24, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Bank of Cyprus EUR300m 2.5% 6NC5 senior
Frank Jackman
,
June 17, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
De Volksbank EUR500m 0.25% Jun 26 bail-in green
Tyler Davies
,
June 17, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
NatWest Markets EUR1.25bn 0.125% Jun 26 senior
Tyler Davies
,
June 17, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Danske Bank EUR500m 0.75% Jun 29 green SNP
Tyler Davies
,
June 03, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Belfius Bank EUR500m 0.375% Jun 27 green SNP
Tyler Davies
,
June 03, 2021
Subordinated
FIG Bond Comments
UniCredit EUR750m 4.45% perpetual non-call Jun 28 AT1
Frank Jackman
,
July 01, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Illimity Bank EUR200m 4.375% 10.25NC5.25 tier two
Frank Jackman
,
July 01, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Macif EUR400m 3.5% PNC8 RT1 / EUR850m 2.125% 31NC11 tier two / EUR500m 0.625% Jun 27 tier three
Frank Jackman
,
June 17, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
BayernLB EUR500m 1% 10.25NC5.25 green tier two
Tyler Davies
,
June 17, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Lloyds Banking Group GBP500m 1.985% 10.5NC5.5 tier two
Frank Jackman
,
June 10, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
ANZ GBP500m 1.809% 10.25NC5.25 tier two
Frank Jackman
,
June 10, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Raiffeisen Bank International EUR500m 1.375% 12NC7 green tier two
Tyler Davies
,
June 10, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
Piraeus EUR600m 8.75% PNC5.5 AT1
Frank Jackman
,
June 10, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
ING Groep EUR500m 0.875% Jun 32 green tier two
Tyler Davies
,
June 03, 2021
FIG Bond Comments
NatWest Group GBP1bn 10.5NC5.5 tier two
Frank Jackman
,
May 27, 2021
