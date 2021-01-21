IIF jumps on ESG bandwagon with debut sustainable bond

indonesia_adobe_575x375_20
By Morgan Davis
21 Jan 2021

Indonesia Infrastructure Finance raised $150m from its maiden sustainability bond on Wednesday that proved popular among investors looking to get their hands on the rare southeast Asian credit.

The government-linked issuer had modest goals for its first dollar deal, seeking just $150m.

"If they had printed a proper benchmark size deal, it would have gone gangbusters," said a syndicate banker on the trade. IIF was set on raising the small amount, despite the limited ...

