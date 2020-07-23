Axis Bank picks managers for Rp150bn equity fundraising

Indian private sector lender Axis Bank has lined up four European banks for an equity sale that could raise up to Rp150bn ($2bn), according to a source close to the deal.

The bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UBS, which will work alongside the issuer's own investment banking arm Axis Capital.

Axis Bank’s board of directors approved a fundraising plan at a meeting on July 2. The deal involves the sale of Rp150bn in shares or ...