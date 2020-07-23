SSAs, corps push Swiss volume to 5yr high

The Swiss franc market is having a busy year, with a strong showing from corporate and SSA issuers helping the market to its highest year to date volume since 2015, according to Dealogic.

Despite the number of deals declining from 154 in 2019 to 142 this year, the volume of Swiss franc denominated bonds, excluding those from the sovereign, is up to Sfr36.6bn ($39.52bn), compared to Sfr33.6bn at the same point last year. In 2015, Sfr37bn worth of deals across 161 ...