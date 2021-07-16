All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Corp Bonds - Swiss franc

Load More

Most Read

  1. Bond Comments
    Roche CHF500m Sep 2025, CHF400m Sep 2030
    September 06, 2018
  2. LevFin High Yield Bonds
    Ford loads up Sfr230m in Swissie return
    November 19, 2020
  3. Corporate Bonds
    Deutsche Bahn prints in francs, benefits from ‘flight to safety’ mentality
    July 03, 2018
  4. Corporate Bonds
    Henkel returns to Swiss francs after 24 years away
    April 16, 2020
  5. Corporate Bonds
    Heathrow, Citi and Geberit plug into scarcity value in Swissies
    March 21, 2019
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree