TD Securities shakes up MTNs team

TD Securities has appointed Matthew Jaconelli to head up its MTN and niche currency operations in Europe, taking over from Sameer Rehman, who will now focus on financial and corporate issuance.

Jaconelli joined the bank in an operations capacity in 2011, before moving to the syndicate team in 2015.

Since 2017, Rehman and his colleague Gregg Mazzaro, both on the syndicate desk, have increasingly focussed on developing TD Securities’ financials and corporates footprint.

The move comes in the ...