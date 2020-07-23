World Bank USD5bn 0.375% Jul 25 sustainable development bond

Rating:Aaa/AAA
Amount:$5bn global sustainable development bond
Maturity:28 July 2025
Issue/reoffer price:99.866
Coupon:0.375%
Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps plus 10bp; 13.85bp over the June 2025 US Treasury
Launch date:Tuesday, July 21
Payment date:July 28
Joint books:Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TD Securities
