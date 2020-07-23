MTN investors looking for longer dated SSA paper

Euro investors are sniffing around further out along the SSA curve, with Euratom returning after a two year absence to print a 10 year bond earmarked to fund power plant safety measures in Ukraine, while the Treasury Corp of Victoria tapped demand past the 30 year point.

Euratom sold a €100m July 2030 zero coupon note on July 16. Deutsche Bank priced the bond at 100.773 for reoffer yield of minus 0.077%. The note was settled on Tuesday.

The EU invited 15 banks to bid for the deal.

The bond was priced at 12bp over ...