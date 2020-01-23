Deutsche Telekom returns to Swissies with rare 12yr MTN
A pair of investment grade issuers made rare appearances in niche currency bond markets this week. Deutsche Telekom returned to the Swiss franc market after a 10 year absence, while Hitachi Capital UK made its debut in rand.
Deutsche Telekom sold a Sfr300m ($309m) 0.435% February 2032 (12 year) privately placed bond on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank priced it at par.This is the telecommunications company’s first Swiss franc deal since June 2010, when it raised Sfr400m of six year debt through NatWest Markets and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.