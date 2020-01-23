Equities takes shine off of SGX results

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has reported mixed quarterly results from derivatives trading and clearing, with weakness in its equities derivatives segment contrasting with strength in currency and commodities.

SGX’s currencies and commodities derivatives revenue rose 21% to S$35.7m ($26.4m) for its 2020 fiscal second quarter, accounting for 15% of total revenue, up from 13% during the same period the year before.

However, equity derivatives revenue fell 5% to S$78.9m, accounting for 34% of total revenue, ...