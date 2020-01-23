Romania takes down 50% of funding target with euro sale

Romania sold €1.4bn 2% 2032s and €1.6bn 3.375% 2050s on Tuesday, managing to get away half of the country’s €6bn funding target for 2020 in one swoop.

The 10 year bond was sold at 180bp over mid-swaps and the 30 year at 285bp over. Initial guidance was 210bp over and 315bp over for each clip respectively, before being tightened to 195bp area over mid-swaps and 300bp over.

“We had fair value as 185bp for the ...