CBoM uses sticky book to print flat to curve

Credit Bank of Moscow sold its $600m five year bond “flat to the curve” on Wednesday, according to a syndicate official on the deal.

Initial price guidance for Credit Bank of Moscow was put out at 5% to low-5% on Wednesday morning in London before being tightened to 4.875% area. The yield was then set at 4.7%. At the point of setting the yield, lead managers said books for the note were ...