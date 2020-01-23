CBoM uses sticky book to print flat to curve
Credit Bank of Moscow sold its $600m five year bond “flat to the curve” on Wednesday, according to a syndicate official on the deal.
Initial price guidance for Credit Bank of Moscow was put out at 5% to low-5% on Wednesday morning in London before being tightened to 4.875% area. The yield was then set at 4.7%. At the point of setting the yield, lead managers said books for the note were ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.