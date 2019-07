In response to requests from market participants, GlobalCapital has extended the closing date of its poll to determine the 2019 winners of its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards. Market participants can now vote until July 26.

GlobalCapital has launched its poll to determine the 2019 winners of its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards. Market participants are invited to participate.

GlobalCapital is conducting a global research survey on the fast-changing markets for sustainable financing and investing. It will combine the views of issuers and investors to give a nuanced picture of how this trend is changing capital markets for both groups.

In the fourth and final instalment of GlobalCapital Asia’s capital markets awards announcements, find out the Best Asian Investment Bank and the Best Investment Bank in the region for 2018.

In part three of our results announcements, we reveal the winning bond deals across a variety of categories. In addition, we also name the Best G3 Bond House, Best Local Currency Bond House, Best High Yield Bond House and the debut winner of the Best House for SRI Financing.