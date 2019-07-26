Weimob nets $180m from top-up, block trade combo

The China-based company, a cloud-based commerce and marketing solution provider, hit the market on Thursday evening in Hong Kong to sell 255m primary shares, which represent 11.25% of its equity capital, in a top-up.Joint bookrunners CICC, Credit Suisse and Haitong International launched an accelerated bookbuild at HK$4.60 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.